Home / World News / Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case
world news

Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case

The crime had drawn widespread condemnation on social media, with some activists demanding that those involved be hanged in public, and has been closely followed on Pakistani television.
AP, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:12 PM IST
People carry signs against a gang rape that occurred along a highway and to condemn violence against women and girls.(REUTERS)

A Pakistani court sentenced two men to death on Saturday for the gang rape of a woman in front of her children last year alongside a motorway in the eastern city of Lahore, a prosecutor said.

Hafiz Asghar said the verdict in the closely watched, six-month trial of Abid Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali was issued inside the prison where it was held in Lahore. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced the men to 14 years imprisonment, time that must be served before any executions can take place, he added. Appeals or commutations are likely.

According to the prosecutor and police, Malhi and Ali found the woman waiting for help after her car ran out of fuel. She had locked the car doors but the attackers broke a window and dragged her outside where they raped her at gunpoint in front of her terrified children. The men also stole money, jewellery, and bank cards before fleeing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Brazil in talks with US for excess Covid-19 vaccines, says foreign ministry

US to place some migrant families in hotels in move away from detention centres

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

Pakistan PM's wife Bushra Bibi tests Covid-19 positive

They were tracked down via mobile phone data, Asghar added, and arrested days after the incident. DNA samples taken from the crime scene matched theirs. The survivor identified the two men during the hearing, and Ali confessed to the crime before a magistrate.

The crime had drawn widespread condemnation on social media, with some activists demanding that those involved be hanged in public, and has been closely followed on Pakistani television. Human rights activists have urged the government to introduce harsh new penalties for rapists. The case was handled by an anti-terrorism court for expediency.

Malhi and Ali did not hire lawyers, and their state-appointed attorneys were not available for comment following the verdict.

Gang rape is rare in Pakistan, although sexual harassment and violence against women is not uncommon. Nearly 1,000 women are killed in Pakistan each year in so-called “honor killings” for allegedly violating conservative norms on love and marriage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP