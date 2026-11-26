An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday postponed its verdict in a case against Aleema Khan, sister of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, connected with the 2024 protest, local media reported.

Aleema Khan (C) and Uzma Khanum (L), sisters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP) more less

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The new date for the verdict in the November 26, 2024, protest case has been fixed to December 16, The Express Tribune reported.

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The protest saw more than 10,000 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters enter Islamabad in 2024, defying a ban on public gatherings and a lockdown, and clash with security personnel. They were demanding the release of party founder Imran Khan.

Several PTI leaders were arrested in the case. Aleema, along with 10 others, was booked in the case registered at Sadiqabad police station.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, Judge Amjad Ali Shah deferred the verdict for the sixth time in the case without holding any further proceedings, The Dawn reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, Judge Amjad Ali Shah deferred the verdict for the sixth time in the case without holding any further proceedings, The Dawn reported. {{/usCountry}}

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All three sisters of Imran Khan -- Noreen Niazi, Dr Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan -- were detained in September under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance to stop them from mobilising people for a countrywide protest for the release of Khan.

While Noreen and Uzma Khan were released from jail earlier this month after the Punjab government withdrew their detention orders under the MPO law, Aleema remains incarcerated at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

Also Read | After Aleema, Imran Khan's two other sisters detained ahead of protest march demanding his release in Pakistan

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Aleema's counsel objected to the court reserving its verdict without hearing the defence's arguments, saying he had not been given an opportunity to present his case, the Dawn reported.

The court had first reserved its verdict in the case on September 22, fixing September 25 as the announcement date. However, the announcement was deferred after Judge Shah went on leave, with October 1 set as the next date, the report said.

The verdict has since been postponed several times, with the latest adjournment pushing it to December 16.

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The 74-year-old founder of PTI has been incarcerated since 2023 and faces more than 100 cases, including corruption and charges related to inciting violence.

His wife, Bushra Bibi, was arrested on January 17, 2025, in a separate case in which the couple were sentenced.

On Monday, two prominent Pakistani opposition leaders approached the country's top judiciary, seeking urgent intervention over the deteriorating health of Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The appeal came after Khan wrote an open letter last week to the chief justices of the same three courts, seeking medical treatment for himself and his wife.