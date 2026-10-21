Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif recently raised concerns over the commitment of senior government officials, alleging that several bureaucrats had made arrangements to move overseas while still working for the country.

Asif referred to several concerning accounts surrounding the matter but did not provide further details or identify the people allegedly involved. (REUTERS)

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Asif reportedly said in a statement on X that although Pakistan had many competent and honest civil servants, a considerable number of officials had established plans to make Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and other European countries their permanent homes over the past several years. HT could not independently verify the post on X account of Asif, which is withheld in India.

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Asif, according to an Express Tribune report, alleged that some bureaucrats had worked out their relocation plans while serving the government of Pakistan, questioning whether their commitment to the country and their official duties had remained unquestionable during their tenure.

Portugal emerges as a destination for bureaucrats

Asif said Portugal had become a destination for what he described as an exodus of bureaucrats in recent years. He added that he had highlighted the issue on social media a few months ago.

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{{^usCountry}} The defence minister said the officials whose names had emerged in connection with the matter had occupied significant positions in the government and maintained close links with successive administrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defence minister said the officials whose names had emerged in connection with the matter had occupied significant positions in the government and maintained close links with successive administrations. {{/usCountry}}

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He also alleged that a person who helped arrange permanent residency (PR) for bureaucrats had fled after collecting large sums of money from several influential officials.

Asif referred to several concerning accounts surrounding the matter but did not provide further details or identify the people allegedly involved.

Asif questions officials’ commitment to Pakistan

The minister questioned whether senior officials who had held powerful positions and enjoyed the privileges and respect associated with public service had remained fully committed to Pakistan throughout their careers.

He also raised questions about officials who, according to him, had opportunities to accumulate wealth through both legitimate and illegitimate means while enjoying the favour of politicians.

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“Does it rise above all doubt and suspicion, or are they merely in transit?” Asif asked, questioning whether such officials regarded Pakistan as their permanent home or simply as a temporary stop before moving abroad.

‘Something seriously wrong’: Ex-Indian intel official

Asif’s remarks have renewed attention on the reported plans of serving and retired civil servants to settle overseas, particularly those who have held influential government positions.

However, the allegations have not been independently verified. The defence minister did not name the officials allegedly involved or provide documentary evidence to substantiate the claims concerning Portugal’s residency arrangements.

Reacting to Asif's comments, former member of National Security Advisory Board and Pakistan expert Tilak Devasher suggested that the alleged plans to relocate overseas could point to wider concerns about the country's future and the commitment of senior officials who continue to hold government positions.

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“Something is seriously wrong in Pakistan. Def Min Khawaja Asif has revealed that a significant number of govt officers had prepared for their relocation abroad while still serving. Note ‘significant number’ & ‘while still serving.’ Portugal is the new favourite destination for the bureaucratic exodus," Devasher said on X.

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Devasher also questioned whether the alleged plans to move abroad reflected concerns among bureaucrats about Pakistan’s future, asking, “Since bureaucrats have their ear to the ground, is it a case of rats deserting a sinking ship? Just asking," Devasher wrote in the post on X on October 20.