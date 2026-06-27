Pakistan jolted by 5.4 magnitude earthquake

Pakistan was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on Saturday morning the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was 35 km (22 miles) deep, EMSC said, Reuters reported. the earthquake struck at around 8:36am (local time).
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