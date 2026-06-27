Pakistan was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on Saturday morning the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Pakistan jolted by 5.4 magnitude earthquake. (Photo for representation) (REUTERS)

The quake was 35 km (22 miles) deep, EMSC said, Reuters reported. the earthquake struck at around 8:36am (local time).

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