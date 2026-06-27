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Pakistan jolted by 5.4 magnitude earthquake

Pakistan jolted by 5.4 magnitude earthquake

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 09:06 AM IST
By HT News Desk
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Pakistan was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on Saturday morning the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Pakistan jolted by 5.4 magnitude earthquake. (Photo for representation) (REUTERS)
Pakistan jolted by 5.4 magnitude earthquake. (Photo for representation) (REUTERS)

The quake was 35 km (22 miles) deep, EMSC said, Reuters reported. the earthquake struck at around 8:36am (local time).

This is a developing story. More details awaited

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

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