Pakistan Hindus say Holi with simplicity due to Gulf situation on Zardari's appeal

Pakistan Hindus on Sunday announced to celebrate the Holi festival with simplicity due to the regional situation after attacks on Iran as per President Asif Ali Zardari's appeal.

Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 4.

Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, said that President Asif Ali Zardari has urged the Hindu community to celebrate Holi with simplicity this year.

Dr Vankwani, who is also a prominent Member of the National Assembly representing minorities, in a statement termed the President's message timely and responsible.

"The appeal calls for limiting large public gatherings in view of the prevailing regional tensions and security concerns," he said.

He emphasised that under the current critical circumstances, prioritising national security and the safety of citizens is a shared responsibility of everyone.

Following the president's appeal, Vankwani has issued directives to the Pakistan Hindu Council to review preparations for annual Holi celebrations across the country.

He also urged community representatives to exercise caution, avoid large-scale public events, and extend full cooperation to local authorities.

