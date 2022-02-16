Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan increases petroleum prices by 12.03 per litre
world news

Pakistan increases petroleum prices by 12.03 per litre

According to the notification, petrol price has been increased by ₹12.03 per litre and high-speed diesel price by ₹9.53 per litre.
With the latest hike, the prices of petroleum products have reached a historic high(Reuters file photo)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 08:38 AM IST
ANI |

Pakistan government on Tuesday dropped a "petrol bomb" on the masses by increasing the prices of petroleum products by up to 12.03 per litre.

According to the notification, petrol price has been increased by 12.03 per litre and high-speed diesel price by 9.53 per litre. Similarly, the price of light-speed diesel has risen by 9.43 per litre while kerosene has been increased by 10.08 per litre, reported The Express Tribune.

With the latest increase, the price of petrol has been increased from 147.82 per litre to 159.86 per litre and high-speed diesel from 144.622 to 154.15 per litre, light diesel oil has been increased from 114.54 per litre to 123.97 per litre and kerosene oil has been increased from 116.48 per litre to 126.56 per litre.

With the latest hike, the prices of petroleum products have reached a historic high. New prices will be applicable from Tuesday midnight.

The new fuel prices will remain applicable till February 28, read official notification, reported The Express Tribune. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP