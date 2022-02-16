Pakistan increases petroleum prices by 12.03 per litre

Pakistan government on Tuesday dropped a "petrol bomb" on the masses by increasing the prices of petroleum products by up to ₹12.03 per litre.

According to the notification, petrol price has been increased by ₹12.03 per litre and high-speed diesel price by ₹9.53 per litre. Similarly, the price of light-speed diesel has risen by ₹9.43 per litre while kerosene has been increased by ₹10.08 per litre, reported The Express Tribune.

With the latest increase, the price of petrol has been increased from ₹147.82 per litre to ₹159.86 per litre and high-speed diesel from ₹144.622 to ₹154.15 per litre, light diesel oil has been increased from ₹114.54 per litre to ₹123.97 per litre and kerosene oil has been increased from ₹116.48 per litre to ₹126.56 per litre.

With the latest hike, the prices of petroleum products have reached a historic high. New prices will be applicable from Tuesday midnight.

The new fuel prices will remain applicable till February 28, read official notification, reported The Express Tribune.