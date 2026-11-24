Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was placed under house arrest in Lahore on Tuesday to prevent him from attending a lawyers' event, the party said.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has recently stepped up his criticism of the military establishment, particularly Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. (X/@MoulanaOfficial) more less

Maulana Rehman has recently stepped up his criticism of the military establishment, particularly Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, over issues including rare earth minerals and the imposition of governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

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In a post on X, the JUI-F said Maulana Rehman had arrived in Lahore on Monday night and was scheduled to address lawyers at an event organised by the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Tuesday. However, police personnel deployed outside his residence prevented him from leaving, it added.

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JUI-F spokesperson Hafiz Ghazanfar Aziz said around 3,000 policemen had been deployed in the housing society where the party chief's residence is located in Lahore. He also alleged that the party's central secretariat in Islamabad had been besieged by police.

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{{^usCountry}} Condemning the action, he described it as an "attack on civil liberties and constitutional rights". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Condemning the action, he described it as an "attack on civil liberties and constitutional rights". {{/usCountry}}

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The spokesperson further said several JUI-F workers had also been arrested in different cities across Punjab on Monday and Tuesday.

"Arrests, roadblocks, sealing of businesses and registration of FIRs cannot deter the party from its struggle. It will continue its efforts for the supremacy of the Constitution and the protection of people's rights," he said.

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Last week, police and Federal Constabulary personnel deployed for the security of Maulana Rehman and other members of his family were withdrawn from their residences in Islamabad and Dera Ismail Khan.