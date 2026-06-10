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Pakistan military helicopter crash: Mi-17 chopper crashes in Muzaffarabad, no survivors, says ISPR

The military said the helicopter went down due to a suspected technical fault, with rescue and recovery teams rushed to the site soon after the accident. 

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 05:21 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Pakistan Army's aviation wing suffered a major setback on Wednesday after a Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad during take-off, killing all personnel on board. The military said the helicopter went down due to a suspected technical fault, with rescue and recovery teams rushed to the site soon after the accident.

Pakistan military said all personnel on board were killed in the helicopter crash.(Representative photo/X/@GMARTVNews)

“All personnel on board embraced martyrdom. There were no survivors,” the ISPR said in a statement, according to a Dawn report.

The ISPR statement further read that it has ordered a board of inquiry to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident, said the report.

Chief of the Army Staff Asim Munir and all ranks of the army “express deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”, the ISPR statement said.

The cause of the crash and the exact number of fatalities remain unclear so far.

Helicopter crashes in Pakistan in recent years

Pakistan has witnessed a number of military helicopter crashes over the past decade, resulting in the deaths of several military personnel and crew members.

 
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Home / World News / Pakistan military helicopter crash: Mi-17 chopper crashes in Muzaffarabad, no survivors, says ISPR
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