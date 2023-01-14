Pakistan parliament now ‘no go area’ for social media influencers because…

Pakistan's national assembly secretariat has reportedly banned the entry of YouTubers, TikTokers and other social media influencers in the Parliament House. According to an announcement by the secretariat, the decision has been taken following an incident of “misbehavior with [lawmakers] by some unauthorised YouTubers/social media influencers at Gate No 1 of Parliament House on Dec 23 last year.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Russia's or Ukraine's or up for grabs? What is happening in this salt mine town

After the incident was shared with the Press Reporters Association, the body said that it is only responsible for its members and not for YouTubers and social media influencers, Dawn reported.

Pakistan's Press Reporters Association secretary general Asif Bashir Chaudhry said, as per the report, that they did not support any kind of ban on citizen journalists.

Every citizen of Pakistan enjoyed freedom of expression, the body said, adding that it did not only apply to journalists in the country.

Read more: Japan PM should disembowel himself: Russian ex-president's shocking remark

The press body has also decided to ban entry of unauthorized individuals in the Press Gallery and Press Lounge of the House, the report further said as national assembly secretariat decided that only those reporters, journalists and media personnel who are associated with accredited media organizations will be allowed to enter the Parliament house. In addition to this, they will also need to carry a valid registration card of the concerned media organization while seeking entry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only those social media influencers who have accredited themselves will be allowed to enter the Parliament house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail