Home / World News / Japan PM should disembowel himself: Russian ex-president's shocking remark

Japan PM should disembowel himself: Russian ex-president's shocking remark

world news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 05:32 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Dmitry Medvedev said that rather than demanding repentance for this, Fumio Kishida showed that he was "just a service attendant for the Americans".

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev accused Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida of “shameful subservience” to the United States saying that he should ritually disembowel himself. Dmitry Medvedev is a prominent ally of Vladimir Putin and serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and of a body overseeing the defence industry in Russia.

Read more: Russia's or Ukraine's or up for grabs? What is happening in this salt mine town

The comments came after a statement from Fumio Kishida and US president Joe Biden, through which Japan and US said, "We state unequivocally that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and unjustifiable in any way."

Dmitry Medvedev said the statement showed "paranoia" towards Russia and "betrayed the memory of hundreds of thousands of Japanese who were burned in the nuclear fire of Hiroshima and Nagasaki", referencing atomic bombs that US dropped on Japan at the end of the World War Two. Dmitry Medvedev said that rather than demanding repentance for this, Fumio Kishida showed that he was "just a service attendant for the Americans".

Read more: What will Ukraine's Zelensky do on 1st anniversary of Russia's February invasion

Dmitry Medvedev also said such shame could only be washed away by committing seppuku - a form of suicide by disembowelment, also known as hara-kiri - at a meeting of the Japanese cabinet after Fumio Kishida's return.

Earlier too, Dmitry Medvedev has spoken against Western meddling in Russian invasion of Ukraine warning that it could lead to nuclear war. He has also referred to Ukrainians as "cockroaches" in language Kyiv said was openly genocidal.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out