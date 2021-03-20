Home / World News / Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19
world news

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19

"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Pakistan health minister wrote in a tweet.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Pakistan PM Imran Khan.(AP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, the country's health minister Faisal Sultan said on Twitter. He is self-isolating at home, the health minister also tweeted.

This comes two days after Khan received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "Prime Minister Imran Khan was vaccinated today. On the occasion, he appealed to the nation to ensure full implementation of SOPs in view of the third wave of the pandemic," his office tweeted on March 18.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Missiles in Aramco attacks were made in Iran: Saudi Arabia

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after administering AstraZeneca shot

Launch of Astroscale spacecraft for debris removal demo using magnets postponed

AstraZeneca exports can be banned if bloc not supplied first: EU chief

According to local media reports, Khan was at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for an inauguration event at Malakand University on March 19. He also visited the Swat Motorway to inaugurate the Swat Expressway Tunnels.

Along with many countries in the world, Pakistan is also witnessing a sharp rise in the daily Covid-19 cases while the vaccination drive is underway. The country has total of 623,135 confirmed cases, according to numbers published on Dawn's website, one of Pakistan's leading newspapers. The death toll stands at 13,799.

On Thursday, Pakistan imposed lockdowns in areas that are worst affected by the pandemic. All markets, shopping malls, offices, and restaurants have been ordered to remain closed. However, grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, bakeries, meat and milk shops are exempted from the restrictions.

On Wednesday, the South Asian nation received the second batch of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccines sent by China for its vaccination program.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP