Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, the country's health minister Faisal Sultan said on Twitter. He is self-isolating at home, the health minister also tweeted.

This comes two days after Khan received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "Prime Minister Imran Khan was vaccinated today. On the occasion, he appealed to the nation to ensure full implementation of SOPs in view of the third wave of the pandemic," his office tweeted on March 18.

According to local media reports, Khan was at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for an inauguration event at Malakand University on March 19. He also visited the Swat Motorway to inaugurate the Swat Expressway Tunnels.

Along with many countries in the world, Pakistan is also witnessing a sharp rise in the daily Covid-19 cases while the vaccination drive is underway. The country has total of 623,135 confirmed cases, according to numbers published on Dawn's website, one of Pakistan's leading newspapers. The death toll stands at 13,799.

On Thursday, Pakistan imposed lockdowns in areas that are worst affected by the pandemic. All markets, shopping malls, offices, and restaurants have been ordered to remain closed. However, grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, bakeries, meat and milk shops are exempted from the restrictions.

On Wednesday, the South Asian nation received the second batch of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccines sent by China for its vaccination program.