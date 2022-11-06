Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Imran Khan's allegations: ‘Will quit if…’

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered to resign if there was any evidence implicating him or his interior minister in the shooting which injured his immediate predecessor Imran Khan.

Sharif said in a press conference in Lahore Saturday that he would lose the right to continue as the nation’s Prime Minister if any evidence against him is uncovered. Khan had blamed Sharif, Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah, and prominent generals for the shooting that left him with an injured leg on Thursday while leading a march toward the capital Islamabad to demand an early national election that isn’t due until later next year.

“I request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a full court commission for the best interest of the nation, sake of justice, and to end this mess,” said Sharif. “If the Supreme court remains quiet after this, then it will be a great damage to this country.”

The government formed a panel of legal and constitutional experts to investigate the claims and will take action against Khan and his colleagues if those are not true, according to a statement from Sharif’s office.