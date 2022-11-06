Benjamin Netanyahu wrote a not-so-courteous note for successor: ‘Be right back'

Benjamin Netanyahu who is gearing up for another term as Israel's prime minister after being elected as the premier for the first time almost 26 years ago, has made a stunning comeback in the election. Fondly called Bibi, Benjamin Netanyahu has started coalition talks to form the government with reports suggesting that he is set to form one of the most right-wing governments in history.

But in a handover note for his successor in the prime minister's office Naftali Bennet, Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in June 2021, "Be right back", it was reported.

Channel 12 news on Friday published a photo of the note that was left for Naftali Bennett on the desk of the prime minister’s office when he arrived there to take over.

The note- which was scribbled in blue pen- included a simple drawing of an Israeli flag and the words: “Be right back!”, Times of Israel reported.

Benjamin Netanyahu continued to challenge the legitimacy of the government as he claimed that his successor had “stolen” the mandate.

But in the fifth elections in less than four years in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has emerged victorious, on course to become the country's next prime minister.

