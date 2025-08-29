Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to China on Saturday for a six-day visit during which he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, the Foreign Office announced on Friday. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China for SCO summit(File Photo/Reuters)

Sharif will also hold bilateral discussions with the Chinese leadership and business leaders to promote ties.

“In China, the Prime Minister would hold meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang during which multifaceted dimensions of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation would be discussed,” the FO said in a statement.

He will also attend a military parade being held in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Sharif will also interact with Chinese businessmen and corporate executives to discuss bilateral trade, economic and investment ties, it added.

He will also address a Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing.

"The visit is a part of leadership-level exchanges between Pakistan and China and manifests the importance attached by the two countries to further deepen their “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” the statement said.

FO also said that the visit aims to “reaffirm support on issues of respective core interests, advance Phase-II of CPEC and maintain regular communication on important regional and global developments”.