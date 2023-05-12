US raises concern over human rights, press freedom in Pakistan

The US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday raised concern over human rights and press freedom issues in Pakistan.

US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

He said that the US is closely monitoring the developments in Pakistan, adding that the issues of human rights and press freedom were raised.

"The United States wants to see the upholding of the democratic principles and law in Pakistan," Vedant Patel said in a statement while reacting to political developments in Pakistan.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which he has been accused of corruption, from the Islamabad High Court premises on Tuesday afternoon before he was due to attend the hearings of two other cases.

The former prime minister's arrest sparked violent protests across the country, during which at least eight people were killed, several injured and thousands rounded up amid police action. There were many incidents of arson.

"We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights," said Patel regarding the US's response to the blockage of internet services in Pakistan. The spokesperson said that the Internet is also an important medium of communication.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that internet services across the country will remain suspended for an indefinite period, reported ARY News.

Internet services were suspended in Pakistan after protests were witnessed all across the country following former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He said that they do not support, whether it's in Pakistan or anywhere else around the world, one political party over another. "We support broader principles, including the rule of law and equal justice under the law."

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan's arrest "illegal" minutes after the PTI chief reached Supreme Court after a three-member bench ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.

The three-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah along with the CJP, while hearing the former prime minister's plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, termed Imran Khan's arrest by Rangers from inside the courtroom "illegal" and ordered his immediate release.