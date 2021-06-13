Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan puts travel ban on people from 26 countries including India
world news

Pakistan puts travel ban on people from 26 countries including India

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a nerve centre to synergize effort against Covid-19 has placed these countries in the "C category" and revised the inbound air/land travel categories with an immediate effect, Dawn reported.
ANI | , Islamabad
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Apart from the nations in "C category", the rest have been included in the "B category" and passengers from these countries will be required to present a negative PCR test result.(AP file photo)

Pakistan has placed strict restrictions on travellers from 26 countries including India to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a nerve centre to synergize effort against Covid-19 has placed these countries in the "C category" and revised the inbound air/land travel categories with an immediate effect, Dawn reported.

"Countries in A category are exempted from the mandatory Covid-19 test, travellers from areas in B category require a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that must be taken within 72 hours of the travel date while countries in C category are restricted and people can travel only under specific NCOC guidelines," an official of the country's Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said.

The list of 26 countries includes India, Iran, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iraq, the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Namibia, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago as well as Uruguay in the C category list.

Apart from the nations in "C category", the rest have been included in the "B category" and passengers from these countries will be required to present a negative PCR test result.

This comes as Pakistan reported 1,194 new cases and 57 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid recovery covid 19 news coronavirus india coronavirus vaccine coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Astronomers spot giant 'blinking' star near Milky way

Cambodia deploys new batch of rat recruits as mine-detecting rat Magawa retires

Man in Chicago plunges into Lake Michigan for 365th straight day

This is how a dad interacts with a dog he didn’t want. Cute video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP