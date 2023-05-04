Home / World News / At least seven teachers killed in Pakistan school's shooting attack: Report

Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
May 04, 2023 06:03 PM IST

The incident took place in Parachinar tribal district, the local television channel said.

At least seven teachers were killed in a shooting at a school in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, in an apparent retaliation to an earlier attack in which another teacher was shot dead, Geo TV reported.

Shooting attack in a school in northwest Pakistan killed at least 7 teachers. (Representational Image)
Both incidents took place on Thursday in the Parachinar area of Kurram tribal district near the border with Afghanistan, the local television channel said.

It said the motive behind the killings remained unclear, and that the teachers killed in both incidents belong to the country's Shi'ite Muslim minority.

The tribal district contains a majority Shi'ite population who are often attacked by Sunni militant groups as part of the local Taliban movement.

Local police said they were gathering more information and investigating the incident.

