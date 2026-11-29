Pakistan sent troops to Saudi Arabia in order to defend the Gulf nation from escalating Houthi attacks as part of Islamabad's Mecca defence pact, the Pakistani army said in a statement on Sunday.

Pakistani authorities declared a public holiday on Friday in light of the high-level trilateral meeting. (AFP) more less

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The announcement comes at the conclusion of a two-day trilateral meeting in Islamabad among the two nations and Turkey to reaffirm their mutual support.

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Signed by the three parties back in August this year, the Mecca pact binds all three nations to the principle of collective deterrence, under which an attack on any one of them is seen as an attack on all three.

Pakistan extends a military hand

The deployment “reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Saudi Arabia, the Pakistani army's statement said.

Although the specific number of soldiers, specific assignments, duration of their deployment, or a landing time wasn't officially provided, the troops would be expected to carry out their duties within Saudi territory under existing defence cooperation arrangements.

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“The troops will discharge their assigned responsibilities within Saudi territory, under agreed commitments and the established framework of defense cooperation," the statement further added.

Houthi-Saudi conflict drags on

The recent Houthi attack took place earlier this week, wherein eleven people were injured in a drone attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district on Tuesday, as per Saudi officials. Those injured included two Indians, three Nepali nationals, two Saudi citizens and four Egyptian nationals.

India strongly condemned the attack in the Saudi Arabian capital by expressing "firm solidarity” with the people and government of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its unwavering support to the kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security and safety of its citizens and residents.

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What is the Mecca pact?

The Mecca agreement was signed by heads of all three countries in Saudi Arabia on August 7.

The third session of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) was held in Islamabad as a two-day meeting that started on Friday. The ongoing conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia was expected to be a central topic of discussion at the meeting.

Foreign and defence ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan attended the meeting in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

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Terming the engagement as "very important," Pakistan's defence minister Khwaja Asif had said that the “continuous turmoil south of Saudi Arabia will obviously be on the agenda. Any threat to Saudi Arabia is a threat to Pakistan and Turkiye according to the pact, which is absolutely clear,” as quoted by Dawn newspaper.

In a previous emergency meeting of the SPDC held in Riyadh on October 5, all three countries agreed to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities to ensure their rapid deployment in the kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies)