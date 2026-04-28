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Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Fateh-II missile system: Army

The launch of the system equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids was carried out by the Army Rocket Force.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Pakistan has successfully conducted a training launch of the indigenously developed Fateh-II missile system, the army said on Tuesday.

Pakistan Army troop escort a convey believed to be carrying U.S. Vice President JD Vance upon his arrival for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026. (AP)

The launch of the system equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids was carried out by the Army Rocket Force, according to a statement by the army.

"The training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability," it said.

It said that the launch was witnessed by senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, the Army Rocket Force Command and the Pakistan Army, along with scientists and Engineers of Strategic Organisations.

They commended the successful training fire of the indigenously developed Missile of Fateh Series.

Also Read | All about Fatah-II: Pakistan's indigenous precision missile

 
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