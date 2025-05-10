Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

All about Fatah-II: Pakistan's indigenous precision missile

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2025 11:37 AM IST

Fatah-II, which is seen as a better version of Pakistan’s Fatah-I system, reportedly possesses an impressive range of around 250 to 400 kilometres.

The military tensions between India and Pakistan are rising rapidly as the two countries engaged in exchanging fires from late Friday night till Saturday morning. India attacked three air bases in Pakistan early Saturday morning - Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Jhang - after Pakistani drones were sighted in 26 locations across many areas in Indian states on Friday night.

Fatah-II is seen as a better version of Pakistan’s Fatah-I system(X/@OsiOsint1)
Fatah-II is seen as a better version of Pakistan’s Fatah-I system(X/@OsiOsint1)

Also read: India rejects Pakistan's claim of damage to S-400 defence system: ‘Malicious misinformation campaign’

As the military conflict does not seem to de-escalate anytime soon, even after several global calls, it becomes imperative to see what military strengths the countries possess. Pakistan’s Fatah II missile is one of its most advanced guided artillery rocket systems. According to some unconfirmed reports, Pakistan launched a Fatah-II missile on India Saturday morning which was intercepted by our forces.

Track live updates of India-Pakistan military conflict here.

Here is all you need to know about the Fatah-II missile-

  • Fatah-II missile is Pakistan’s indigenously-made guided artillery rocket system which was first officially tested back in December 2021 by Pakistan army, says a report by Economic Times.
  • Fatah-II, which is seen as a better version of Pakistan’s Fatah-I system, possesses an impressive range of around 250 to 400 kilometres, the report added.
  • Capable of carrying conventional warheads, Fatah II has been designed to target specific sites such as radar systems and logistical infrastructure, said the report.
  • Fatah II is also capable of correcting its path mid-flight during the flight’s final phase with the help of a terminal guidance system.
  • What makes it difficult to be detected and intercepted is its flat trajectory.
  • Fatah II, according to the Economic Times report, can hit its target almost accurately as it is equipped with high-tech aviation electronics and uses inertial and satellite navigation for guidance.
  • It has a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than 10 meters, which means that most of the time, Fatah-II will land within 10 meters (about 33 feet) of its intended target.

Get India Pakistan News Live Updates. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / All about Fatah-II: Pakistan's indigenous precision missile
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On