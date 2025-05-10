All about Fatah-II: Pakistan's indigenous precision missile

The military tensions between India and Pakistan are rising rapidly as the two countries engaged in exchanging fires from late Friday night till Saturday morning. India attacked three air bases in Pakistan early Saturday morning - Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Jhang - after Pakistani drones were sighted in 26 locations across many areas in Indian states on Friday night. Fatah-II is seen as a better version of Pakistan’s Fatah-I system(X/@OsiOsint1)

As the military conflict does not seem to de-escalate anytime soon, even after several global calls, it becomes imperative to see what military strengths the countries possess. Pakistan’s Fatah II missile is one of its most advanced guided artillery rocket systems. According to some unconfirmed reports, Pakistan launched a Fatah-II missile on India Saturday morning which was intercepted by our forces.

Here is all you need to know about the Fatah-II missile-