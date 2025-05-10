All about Fatah-II: Pakistan's indigenous precision missile
Fatah-II, which is seen as a better version of Pakistan’s Fatah-I system, reportedly possesses an impressive range of around 250 to 400 kilometres.
The military tensions between India and Pakistan are rising rapidly as the two countries engaged in exchanging fires from late Friday night till Saturday morning. India attacked three air bases in Pakistan early Saturday morning - Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Jhang - after Pakistani drones were sighted in 26 locations across many areas in Indian states on Friday night.
As the military conflict does not seem to de-escalate anytime soon, even after several global calls, it becomes imperative to see what military strengths the countries possess. Pakistan’s Fatah II missile is one of its most advanced guided artillery rocket systems. According to some unconfirmed reports, Pakistan launched a Fatah-II missile on India Saturday morning which was intercepted by our forces.
Here is all you need to know about the Fatah-II missile-
- Fatah-II missile is Pakistan’s indigenously-made guided artillery rocket system which was first officially tested back in December 2021 by Pakistan army, says a report by Economic Times.
- Capable of carrying conventional warheads, Fatah II has been designed to target specific sites such as radar systems and logistical infrastructure, said the report.
- Fatah II is also capable of correcting its path mid-flight during the flight’s final phase with the help of a terminal guidance system.
- What makes it difficult to be detected and intercepted is its flat trajectory.
- Fatah II, according to the Economic Times report, can hit its target almost accurately as it is equipped with high-tech aviation electronics and uses inertial and satellite navigation for guidance.
- It has a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than 10 meters, which means that most of the time, Fatah-II will land within 10 meters (about 33 feet) of its intended target.