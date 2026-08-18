Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail, his party says

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that former prime minister Imran Khan be shifted from jail to a hospital, according to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
The order comes after repeated demands from Khan’s family and party for him to receive hospital treatment amid concerns over his health, Reuters reported.
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His sons had repeatedly voiced concerns over his deteriorating health last year, while his lawyers said he had suffered significant loss of vision in his right eye during his time in prison.
Khan, 73, has remained in prison since August 2023 after being convicted in a series of cases. He has maintained that the cases against him were politically motivated following his ouster from power in 2022.
Since being removed from power through a no-confidence vote, Khan has faced several legal cases, including those related to state gifts and his marriage. While some of his convictions have been suspended or overturned, appeals in other cases remain pending. Khan has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
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In February, cricket legends from around the world, including former players from India, called for better treatment of Khan and voiced “deep concern” over the conditions in which he was being held in prison.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power in 2018 and continues to enjoy significant support across several key provinces. However, the party was denied its election symbol ahead of the 2024 general election, forcing its candidates to contest the polls as independents.
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