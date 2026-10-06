Pakistan, Turkey to 'swiftly deploy' forces to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks in key move under Mecca pact

Pakistan and Turkey agreed on Monday to deploy troops to Saudi Arabia under the Mecca Defence Alliance. This comes amid ongoing attacks by Houthi rebel groups from Yemen targeting the Kingdom.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Political and Defence Strategic Committee of the Mecca Defence Alliance held in Riyadh. (@modgovksa/X)

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The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Defence Alliance held in Riyadh.

Saudi defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud said in a post on X, “The Emergency Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee under the Makkah Alliance for Defense reaffirmed the solidarity and unity of our countries in confronting the heinous attacks against the Kingdom and the holy sites. The committee agreed to activate collective deterrence measures within the framework of the Alliance in response to the attacks and all those responsible for them.”

According to a joint statement, the member countries "strongly condemned" an alleged attempt by the rebel group to target the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, and the ongoing attacks targeting cities, civilian facilities and economic installations in Saudi Arabia.

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{{^usCountry}} "The member states affirmed that the security of each member state is an indivisible part of the collective security of the three states," it further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The member states affirmed that the security of each member state is an indivisible part of the collective security of the three states," it further said. {{/usCountry}}

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Turkey, Pakistan agree to "swiftly deploy" forces

The joint statement also said that Saudi's allies under the pact, Turkey and Pakistan, would deploy forces to the Kingdom to confront and counter the ‘threats.’

It stated, "The Committee decided on the immediate transition to the practical implementation of collective defense commitments, and the taking of necessary measures to provide the agreed-upon forces and military capabilities and to swiftly deploy them in the Kingdom, in accordance with the approved arrangements and the national legislation of the member states, in a manner that enhances readiness, military integration, and the collective capacity to confront threats and counter them."

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Also Read | ‘No aggressive element’: Pakistan on defence pact with Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes on Mecca

The statement reaffirmed the three countries' "categorical rejection of any aggression or threat to the security of the Kingdom and the safety of its territories."

The Committee also decided to appoint retired Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Numan Mahmud as its first Secretary-General for a three-year term.

Also Read | Mecca on alert as Saudi Arabia issues warning messages; Jeddah, Yanbu, Tabuk among areas flagged

Houthi attacks

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The meeting comes against the backdrop of ongoing attacks by the Houthi rebel group targeting Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the development comes following weeks of Houthi attacks, as Riyadh and its Yemeni government allies launched a counteroffensive against the group, according to an AFP report.

The Houthis have been targeting neighbouring Saudi Arabia since Yemen's civil war reignited, the report also said.

(with inputs from ANI, AFP)