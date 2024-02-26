 Pakistan woman mobbed for wearing attire with Arabic prints. What happened next? | World News - Hindustan Times
Pakistan woman mobbed for wearing attire with Arabic prints. What happened next?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2024 06:48 AM IST

In a viral video on social media, the woman was seen sitting with her hands covering her face in what appeared to be a restaurant in Pakistan.

A woman in Pakistan's Lahore was rescued by police after she was mobbed by a group of people for wearing attire with Arabic prints on it. In a video that went viral on social media, the woman was seen sitting with her hands covering her face in what appeared to be a restaurant in Pakistan. A woman police officer who came to her rescue can be seen urging the crowd to not resort to any violence and afterwards helped her move out of the place.

Woman wearing the outfit with Arabic print is seen in a screengrab from the video shared online.(X/ Barister Sidra Qayyum)
Posting the video of the incident on social media platform X, the Punjab (Pakistan) Police wrote, "ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan".

Meanwhile, speaking about the incident the woman police officer said, in another video, “The woman had gone for shopping along with her husband. She had worn a kurta that had some words written on it. When some people saw it they asked her to remove the kurta. There was confusion…"

The woman also apologised for the incident later. In the video shared online, the woman was heard saying, “I had bought the kurta as it had a good design… Did not think people would think in this way… I did not have any intention of insulting Quran… I apologise for the incident.”

Sharing the video, a person wrote on X, “Lahore… another drama. The woman was surrounded by people because there were names in Arabic on her wristbands, some are saying verses of Qur'an. Actually, it's not. That's just simple Arabic words not regarding religion. حلوة means beautiful, random Arabic words. The religious card is intensifying in the whole country. The mob lynching is engulfing the country. The question is, who's promoting such things, is it a diverting technique to busy public following such incidents after stealing mandate. And now orchestrate such things until the formation of fake Govts. Will it work?”

Another X user commented, “Sar tan se juda” demands in Pakistan against a woman. Her crime? She wore a dress with random Arabic inscriptions and the Islamists thought that they were verses from Quran."

