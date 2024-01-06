close_game
Pakistani cleric Masood Usmani gunned down in Islamabad, CCTV footage emerges

Pakistani cleric Masood Usmani gunned down in Islamabad, CCTV footage emerges

ByMallika Soni
Jan 06, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Masood Usmani and wounded his driver near Ghauri town.

Pakistani Muslim cleric was gunned down in broad daylight on the outskirts of the capital Islamabad, police said. Masood Rehman Usmani's funeral was held after unidentified gunmen shot and killed him and wounded his driver near Ghauri town, according the Islamabad police. No one claimed responsibility for the attack but the police said that they were using CCTV footage to track down the attackers. They will be arrested and brought to justice, the police said as authorities in Islamabad stepped up security by deploying additional police. Some embassies also advised their nationals to avoid visiting the area where the funeral for Masood Rehman Usmani was held.

Cleric Masood Usmani is seen.
Cleric Masood Usmani is seen.

Who was Masood Rehman Usmani?

Masood Rehman Usmani was a deputy secretary at his Sunni Ulema Council, which emerged after Pakistan outlawed Sipah-e-Sahaba extremist group.

Authorities said that it is still unclear who was behind the killing of Masood Rehman Usmani. Mourners at his funeral were seen chanting slogans against Shiites and neighbouring Iran.

“Heavy police force is present at the spot [where the incident took place],” the Islamabad Police said, adding, “The suspects are being traced with the help of CCTV cameras. Soon they will be arrested and brought to justice.”

