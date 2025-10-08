11 Pakistani soldiers killed by Islamist militants in ambush: Report

Islamist militants ambushed a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border on Wednesday, killing nine paramilitary soldiers and two officers, sources said, with the Pakistani Taliban claiming responsibility. The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, have stepped up attacks on Pakistani security forces.(Reuters/File Photo)

Roadside bombs hit the convoy before a large number of militants launched a gun attack in the northwestern district of c, five Pakistan security officials told Reuters.

In a statement to a Reuters reporter, the Pakistani Taliban said their fighters attacked the convoy.

The army's public relations wing did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

In recent months, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who want to overthrow the government and replace it with their hardline brand of Islamic governance, have stepped up attacks on Pakistani security forces.

Islamabad says the militants use neighbouring Afghanistan to train and plan attacks against Pakistan, a charge Kabul denies.