Palantir CEO Alex Karp encourages AI use in US military, likens current debate to ‘Oppenheimer moment’

Palantir's billionaire CEO Alex Karp believes fears around AI are nothing if one considers how beneficial it is, especially when it comes to using it to protect the US through military applications. Alex spoke about how AI development is required to integrate the technology with the country's "electrical grids, defense and intelligence networks,” in a New York Times op-ed.

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, walks to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 13, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

"In the absence of understanding, the collective reaction to early encounters with this novel technology has been marked by an uneasy blend of wonder and fear," he wrote. "We must not, however, shy away from building sharp tools for fear they may be turned against us."

"Our adversaries will not pause to indulge in theatrical debates about the merits of developing technologies with critical military and national security applications. They will proceed," he added.

‘The Oppenheimer moment’

Alex compared the current debate with the "Oppenheimer moment," drawing parallels between the development of AI to that of nuclear devices. "We must not grow complacent," he wrote. "We will again have to choose whether to proceed with the development of a technology whose power and potential we do not yet fully apprehend."

Several experts agree with Alex, but many do not. In fact, various tech and business executives, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, signed an open letter seeking to pause advanced AI development in March. The launch of OpenAI's GPT-4 notably shocked the industry. People pointed out how AI had the capacity to disrupt jobs, and the ability to cause massive disinformation.

Alex particularly wants AI to be implemented into the military. He said his company's platforms are used for "target selection, mission planning and satellite reconnaissance." "The depth of engagement with and demand for our new Artificial Intelligence Platform is without precedent," Karp said in Palantir's first quarter earnings report released in May.