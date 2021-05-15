Home / World News / Palestinian Prez gets 'important' phone call from Biden amid Israel-Gaza fight
Palestinian Prez gets 'important' phone call from Biden amid Israel-Gaza fight

The conversation between Abbas and US President Joe Biden came amid heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip.
Reuters | | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Ramallah, West Bank
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 11:01 PM IST
It was the first phone call between the two leaders since Biden took office in January.(AP)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received an "important" phone call on Saturday from U.S. President Joe Biden, Abbas's spokesman said, the first call between the two leaders since Biden took office in January.

The conversation came amid heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip. Biden dispatched an envoy to the region on Friday to help work for calm.

Topics
ramallah mahmoud abbas joe biden united states
