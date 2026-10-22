Paris police bans protests around presidential palace, other high-profile areas for 12 hours

Paris Police banned protests and demonstrations in some areas of the city on Thursday, including around the presidential palace, along the Champs-Elysées and near other tourist sites, citing the risk of violence.

A French police officer extinguish burning bicycles during a demonstration against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in Paris, France, October 17, 2026. (REUTERS)

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The police force issued the ban in a decree published on its website late Wednesday. Several other cities around France also prohibited protests, Agence France-Presse reported, with larger demonstrations planned for Saturday.

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Protests across France this past weekend drew more than half a million people and degenerated into violence, vandalism and looting. Since then, French officials have acknowledged failures in law-enforcement and rolled out tougher security measures, as well as pledging aid for businesses affected.

Deep Dive Where and when did Paris police ban protests? The ban was in force from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. It covered areas around the presidential palace, the Champs-Elysées and other high-profile sites. Why did Paris police prohibit demonstrations in these areas? Police cited the risk of violence and property damage after protests over the weekend turned violent. The decree also referred to the possibility of spontaneous actions targeting sites of authority or symbolic locations. What should Indian nationals in France do during the protests? The Indian embassy advised nationals to remain vigilant, avoid demonstrations and crowded areas, and follow directions from French authorities. It also urged them to monitor official channels for updates on possible transport disruptions.

Also Read | Indian embassy issues advisory for nationals in France amid violent protests: ‘Remain vigilant and exercise caution’

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has promised “massive” security measures for next weekend’s demonstrations.

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{{^usCountry}} Thursday’s ban in Paris is in force from 8 AM to 8 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thursday’s ban in Paris is in force from 8 AM to 8 PM. {{/usCountry}}

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The police decree refers primarily to student protests, which have been running since mid-September and stem from complaints about overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and the system used to allocate university slots. Several demonstrations “in sympathy” with high school student have also sprung up, including one that forced the Louvre museum to close on Monday.

Also Read | French protests highlight deep, historical faultlines

That action was referred to directly in the decree as part of the justification for Thursday’s ban: “Spontaneous actions are also possible on a scattered basis throughout the capital, targeting centers of authority or sites that serve as symbols, which could have international reverberations, similar to the one carried out by students at the Ecole du Louvre just recently.”

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Early on Thursday, before the ban came into effect, several student were dragging green recycling bins toward the front door of a university in Paris’s 6th arrondissement, a frequently used method of blocking access.