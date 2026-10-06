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French teen's hand blown off while picking up grenade as school protesters clash with police | Key updates

The 15-year-old reportedly lost his hand in the northern town of Lens when he picked up a sting-ball grenade.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026, 10:16:20 IST
Edited by Anushka Awasthi
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A teenager's hand was reportedly blown off as high school protesters clashed with police in France on Monday as the agitation over better classroom conditions, which began in late September, continued to intensify.

French high school students gather outside the Lycée Sophie Germain high school as part of nationwide protests. (File Photo/Reuters)
French high school students gather outside the Lycée Sophie Germain high school as part of nationwide protests. (File Photo/Reuters)

The teen lost his hand in the latest round of the high school protests, Reuters reported, citing a local official.

Also Read | Paris on the boil: Student protests ‘out of control’, cars set on fire, French cops use ‘tear gas’ to disperse crowd | What we know

Teen loses hand picking up grenade - What happened?

The 15-year-old lost his hand in the northern town of Lens when he picked up a sting-ball grenade fired by the police, and it exploded, according to a police union source cited by AFP.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the regional newspaper La Voix du Nord said the teen lost his hand and part of his lower arm.

Also Read | 400 schools to remain closed in France on Friday as student protests turn violent

Why are students protesting in France

The ongoing demonstrations in France affect lycees, the schools where French teens have their last years of school, aged from 15 to 18.

The student grievances include: teacher absences, classroom conditions, overloaded school timetables, and a school day that can be as long as 8 am to 6 pm.

Amid the agitation, the protesters have reportedly blocked entrances to hundreds of schools around the country. Meanwhile, the government has sought to address the grievances, but has also accused the hard-left activists of having hijacked the movement, the report added.

French high school students gather outside the Lycee Sophie Germain high school as part of nationwide protests.

Also Read | French parliament backs social media ban for children under 15

Visuals emerge of France protests

Video shared by AFP on X showed demonstrators dragging bins and various objects on the streets.

On Friday, October 2, Reuters on X said that protesters hurled firecrackers at riot police in Pantin, near Paris.

Protests in France - key updates

Over 500 of France's 3,700 high schools, or lycees, were shut down or partially disrupted on Monday as student unrest intensified. Demonstrators are gearing up for "Act III" protests expected on Tuesday, the AFP report added.

The government noted that the ongoing unrest has left 215 students and 715 police officers injured, it added.

Protesters sit on a street in front of riot police officers on the sidelines of high school students' blockading action near the Place de la Bastille in Paris on October 5, 2026.

Alma, a pupil at the Lycee Charlemagne in central Paris, told AFP, "It's clear the education system isn't working."

Simon, a pupil at the Lycee Charlemagne, stated, “They think that just because they're letting us express ourselves on a platform, on the internet, we'll stop blocking access and being angry, but this anger has been here for years.”

(with inputs from agencies)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anushka Awasthi

Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.

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