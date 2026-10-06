French teen's hand blown off while picking up grenade as school protesters clash with police | Key updates

A teenager's hand was reportedly blown off as high school protesters clashed with police in France on Monday as the agitation over better classroom conditions, which began in late September, continued to intensify.

French high school students gather outside the Lycée Sophie Germain high school as part of nationwide protests. (File Photo/Reuters)

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The teen lost his hand in the latest round of the high school protests, Reuters reported, citing a local official.

Also Read | Paris on the boil: Student protests ‘out of control’, cars set on fire, French cops use ‘tear gas’ to disperse crowd | What we know

Teen loses hand picking up grenade - What happened?

The 15-year-old lost his hand in the northern town of Lens when he picked up a sting-ball grenade fired by the police, and it exploded, according to a police union source cited by AFP.

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{{^usCountry}} Francois-Xavier Lauch, prefect for the northern Pas-de-Calais region, confirmed the teenager was hospitalised in Lille and is "out of danger." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Francois-Xavier Lauch, prefect for the northern Pas-de-Calais region, confirmed the teenager was hospitalised in Lille and is "out of danger." {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the regional newspaper La Voix du Nord said the teen lost his hand and part of his lower arm.

Also Read | 400 schools to remain closed in France on Friday as student protests turn violent

Why are students protesting in France

The ongoing demonstrations in France affect lycees, the schools where French teens have their last years of school, aged from 15 to 18.

The student grievances include: teacher absences, classroom conditions, overloaded school timetables, and a school day that can be as long as 8 am to 6 pm.

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Amid the agitation, the protesters have reportedly blocked entrances to hundreds of schools around the country. Meanwhile, the government has sought to address the grievances, but has also accused the hard-left activists of having hijacked the movement, the report added.

French high school students gather outside the Lycee Sophie Germain high school as part of nationwide protests.

Also Read | French parliament backs social media ban for children under 15

Visuals emerge of France protests

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Video shared by AFP on X showed demonstrators dragging bins and various objects on the streets.

On Friday, October 2, Reuters on X said that protesters hurled firecrackers at riot police in Pantin, near Paris.

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Protests in France - key updates

Over 500 of France's 3,700 high schools, or lycees, were shut down or partially disrupted on Monday as student unrest intensified. Demonstrators are gearing up for "Act III" protests expected on Tuesday, the AFP report added.

The government noted that the ongoing unrest has left 215 students and 715 police officers injured, it added.

Protesters sit on a street in front of riot police officers on the sidelines of high school students' blockading action near the Place de la Bastille in Paris on October 5, 2026.

Alma, a pupil at the Lycee Charlemagne in central Paris, told AFP, "It's clear the education system isn't working."

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Simon, a pupil at the Lycee Charlemagne, stated, “They think that just because they're letting us express ourselves on a platform, on the internet, we'll stop blocking access and being angry, but this anger has been here for years.”

(with inputs from agencies)