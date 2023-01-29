Home / World News / Passenger bus falls into ravine in Pakistan, 40 killed

Passenger bus falls into ravine in Pakistan, 40 killed

world news
Updated on Jan 29, 2023 01:39 PM IST

The bus was travelling overnight between Balochistan's provincial capital of Quetta and the southern port city of Karachi.

Rescue workers collect remains from the burnt wreckage of a bus accident in Bela, an area of Lasbela district of Balochistan province, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. The passenger bus fell into a ravine and caught fire killing dozens people in southern Pakistan on Sunday, a government official said. (AP Photo)(AP)
Rescue workers collect remains from the burnt wreckage of a bus accident in Bela, an area of Lasbela district of Balochistan province, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. The passenger bus fell into a ravine and caught fire killing dozens people in southern Pakistan on Sunday, a government official said. (AP Photo)(AP)
AFP |

At least 40 people died when a bus plunged off a bridge in southwestern Pakistan and burst into flames, a government official said on Sunday.

"The dead bodies...are beyond recognition," Hamza Anjum, a senior official of Lasbela district in Balochistan province, said at the accident site.

Anjum said three survivors had been rescued and the bus was reportedly carrying 48 passengers when it hit a pillar on the bridge and careened off course earlier on Sunday.

It had been travelling overnight between Balochistan's provincial capital of Quetta and the southern port city of Karachi.

"It is feared that the driver may have fallen asleep," Anjum said, also mentioning the possibility the driver had been speeding during the long-distance trip.

"We will investigate the causes of the accident," he said, adding that DNA tests would be used to determine the identity of the remains which had been "badly mutilated".

Ramshackle highways, lax safety measures and reckless driving contribute to Pakistan's dire road safety record.

Passenger buses are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn, meaning high death tolls from single vehicle accidents are common.

In November, 20 people, including 11 children, were killed when a minibus crashed into a deep and water-logged ditch in southern Pakistan.

And last August, 20 people also perished on the outskirts of the city of Multan when a bus collided with an oil tanker.

According to World Health Organisation estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan's roads in 2018.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan balochistan quetta + 1 more
pakistan balochistan quetta
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out