Pelosi names Republican Liz Cheney, a Trump critic, to panel probing Jan 6 riot

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday named Republican Liz Cheney along with seven democrats on a panel to investigate the violent January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Cheney was among the three House Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump on the charge of inciting the riots that left five dead including a Capitol Police officer.

Announcing the names for the select committee, Pelosi said that the January 6 attack was not simply an attack on a building, but an attack on the peaceful transfer of power. Apart from Cheney, the other members on the panel are Bennie Thompson, Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff, Pete Aguilar, Stephanie Murphy, Jamie Raskin, and Elaine Luria.

After Pelosi’s announcement, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney said in a statement that she was honoured to have been named to serve on the select committee to investigate the attack on the US Capitol. Recalling the insurrection, Cheney said that the day “saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power. “

“What happened on January 6th can never happen again. Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner,” she added.

Liz Cheney was removed from GOP leadership earlier this year over her criticism of Donald Trump, whose allies have been railing against the Republicans who voted in favour of impeachment against the party line. The former President has even started a so-called revenge rally to endorse the primary challengers contesting against those who voted for the impeachment.

“We’re giving tremendous endorsements,” Trump last week said in a telephonic interview with the conservative Newsmax channel. “Fake Republicans, anybody that voted for the impeachment doesn’t get it. But there weren’t too many of them. And I think most of them are being … primaried right now, so that’s good. I’ll be helping their opponent.”