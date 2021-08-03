Pentagon reopens after brief lockdown due to shooting near Metro station

The Pentagon, which houses the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, was on Tuesday put under a brief lockdown due to shooting at a nearby Metro station. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA), which oversees the security of the building, tweeted to announce that the lockdown has been lifted and the building has reopened.

"The Pentagon has lifted the lockdown and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic," the PFPA informed through a tweet.

According to reports, the shooting incident took place a Metro bus platform that is a part of the Pentagon Transit Center. While there are reports of "multiple" injuries, including that to a police officer, the PFPA is yet to share any information on this front.

The transit facility is just "steps away" from the Pentagon building.

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were not at the Pentagon when the incident occurred, as they were meeting president Joe Biden at the White House.

(with inputs from AP)