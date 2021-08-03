Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pentagon reopens after brief lockdown due to shooting near Metro station
world news

Pentagon reopens after brief lockdown due to shooting near Metro station

According to local media reports, 'multiple injuries' have taken place though the Pentagon Force Protection Agency is yet to confirm it.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Pentagon office in Wahsington (File Photo)

The Pentagon, which houses the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, was on Tuesday put under a brief lockdown due to shooting at a nearby Metro station. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA), which oversees the security of the building, tweeted to announce that the lockdown has been lifted and the building has reopened.

"The Pentagon has lifted the lockdown and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic," the PFPA informed through a tweet.

According to reports, the shooting incident took place a Metro bus platform that is a part of the Pentagon Transit Center. While there are reports of "multiple" injuries, including that to a police officer, the PFPA is yet to share any information on this front.

The transit facility is just "steps away" from the Pentagon building.

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were not at the Pentagon when the incident occurred, as they were meeting president Joe Biden at the White House.

(with inputs from AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pentagon us department of defense
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP