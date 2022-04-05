Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pfizer made 6 million courses of its Covid pill, shipped to over 26 countries
world news

Pfizer made 6 million courses of its Covid pill, shipped to over 26 countries

Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo said in an email that the company has shipped the pills to over 26 countries so far.
Paxlovid, a Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pill, is seen manufactured in Ascoli, Italy(Reuters)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Reuters |

Pfizer Inc said on Monday it made 6 million courses of its antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid in the first quarter, hitting a target set by Chief Executive Albert Bourla.

Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo said in an email that the company has shipped the pills to over 26 countries so far.

Bourla has said the company expects to produce at least 120 million courses of the drug this year, with 30 million of those courses coming in the first half.

The U.S. government has bought 20 million of those courses, with the first 10 million expected to be delivered by the end of June. Around 1.4 million courses have been distributed in the United States so far.

Paxlovid is expected to be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19 after it reduced hospitalizations in high-risk patients by around 90% in a clinical trial. The results were significantly better than those for Merck & Co's rival antiviral pill molnupiravir in its clinical trial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 pfizer
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP