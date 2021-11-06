Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pfizer vaccine effective against Delta in S Africa
world news

Pfizer vaccine effective against Delta in S Africa

Two weeks after the first dose, the Pfizer vaccine is 73% effective in protecting against hospital admission, according to a study.
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Waldo Swiegers / BLOOMBERG)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine helps prevent severe disease among those infected with the Delta variant, according to research involving 1.2 million medical insurance plan members in South Africa.

Two weeks after the first dose, the Pfizer vaccine is 73% effective in protecting against hospital admission, according to a study. Waiting the same period after the second shot raises that to 92%. For those that have had Covid-19 and followed the two-dose regimen, there is a 98% drop in the risk of hospital admission.

Russia on Friday reported nearly 1,200 deaths from Covid-19 over the past day, just short of its record in a persistent wave of coronavirus infections that closed most businesses in the country this week.

The national coronavirus task force said 1,192 people died in the past 24 hours and 40,735 new infection cases were tallied.

Officials blame the low vaccination rate as a major factor in the sharp rise in cases that began in mid-September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pfizer vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Wuhan outbreak: Jailed journalist on deathbed

‘Politicians who support Taiwan’s independence will be held criminally liable’

CO2 emissions to rebound in 2022

New Zealand PM says trade won't trump China's human rights record
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP