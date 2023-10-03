Philadelphia journalist and advocate Josh Kruger shot 7 times in the chest, dies

Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger was shot dead on Monday morning in his Point Breeze home and was found collapsed in the street after seeking help. 39-year-old journalist, was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen at around 1:29 am. Police state, he was standing near the bottom of the stairs inside his home on Watkins Street when the attacker entered his residence. He immediately fled after firing the shots.

Josh Kruger, lef, journalist and advocate, shot and killed at his home early Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 police said. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)(AP)

Seriously wounded, Kruger exited the house seeking neighbors' help and collapsed in the street, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he died. Kruger was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Police believe the door to his Point Breeze home was unlocked or the shooter knew how to get in. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, police said.

Who was Josh Kruger?

Kruger who was a strong voice for LGBTQ rights, homelessness, HIV and addiction wrote for publications like The Philadelphia Citizen and The Philadelphia Inquirer. He even handled social media for the mayor and communications for the Office of Homeless Services from about 2016 to 2021. He left city government to focus on writing projects for news outlets and progressive causes.

In his LinkedIN profile he describes himself as a "destroyer of stigma and bureaucratic silos" and a "believer in the common good.” He also used social media as a platform to share his own experience surviving addiction and continuing to work with the people dealing with addiction in Philadelphia.

Earlier in 2014 and 2015, Kruger won the Society of Professional Journalists award for newspaper commentary in Pennsylvania, according to CNN.

Philadelphia Mayor & US Senator mourn Kruger's death

Expressing grief, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement said, "We are shocked and saddened by Josh’s death."

“Josh cared deeply about our city and its residents, which was evident both in his public service and in his writing,” the Mayor added.

“His intelligence, creativity, passion, and wit shone brightly in everything that he did – and his light was dimmed much too soon. We were exceedingly fortunate to call him a colleague and our prayers are with everyone who knew and loved him," the Mayor said.

Senator John Fetterman shared a post on social media 'X', calling Kruger’s death “a devastating loss”.

District Attorney Larry Krasner also praised Kruger's contributions to the city, “As an openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness, ... Josh Kruger lifted up the most vulnerable and stigmatized people in our communities — particularly unhoused people living with addiction,” Krasner said. “Josh deserved to write the ending of his personal story.”

