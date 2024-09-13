Menu Explore
Philippine 'Son of God' preacher pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges

Reuters |
Sep 13, 2024 12:29 PM IST

MANILA, Sept 13 - Philippine celebrity pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed "Appointed Son of God", pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of sex trafficking, his lawyer said.

"He is innocent," lawyer Israelito Torreon told reporters after an arraignment in Manila. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for October, Torreon said.

Quiboloy is also facing charges of child abuse before another court.

"It is our firm belief that the truth regarding the alleged criminal acts of Apollo C. Quiboloy and his co-accused will ultimately be disclosed," Joahna Paula Domingo, a co-counsel of the alleged victim, said in a statement released ahead of the morning arraignment.

"It is worthy to note that these cases have been filed in 2019 and we have long been seeking justice for the complainant since then," she said.

Quiboloy and four other co-accused arrived in a police minibus around 45 minutes before his scheduled arraignment. Handcuffed and in an orange detainee shirt, the preacher was almost unrecognisable underneath a bulletproof helmet and vest.

Quiboloy, who is facing a raft of charges in the Philippines and the United States including sex trafficking, money laundering and child abuse, was arrested on Sunday after a weeks-long search of his church's sprawling 30-hectare compound by more than 2,000 security personnel.

When asked by a reporter as he arrived at court what his message to followers was, he said "tatag lang, tatag lang”, Filipino words for 'stay strong, stay strong'.

Quiboloy is followed by millions of people in the Philippines, where church leaders hold heavy sway in politics. He is a longtime friend of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs.
