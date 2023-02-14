Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Philippines President summons Chinese envoy over laser incident

Philippines President summons Chinese envoy over laser incident

world news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Marcos confronted Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian "over the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against Philippine Coast Guard.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos (via REUTERS)
AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday summoned Beijing's envoy to Manila to express "serious concern" after a Chinese security vessel was accused of using a military-grade laser light against a Philippine patrol boat.

Marcos confronted Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian "over the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against Philippine Coast Guard and our Filipino fishermen... the latest of which was the deployment of a military grade laser against our Coast Guard vessels," spokeswoman Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said.

