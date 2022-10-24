Philippines students wear ‘anti-cheating’ hats during exams. See bizarre pics

What can be the most bizarre way to stop cheating in exams? Ever imagined hats that resembled blinders or which remind of Halloween's? Visuals from Philippines are going viral of students wearing hats in different colours and shapes. These were ‘anti-cheating’ hats to prevent wandering eyes during exams.

Students at the Bicol University College of Engineering in Legazpi City were asked to design their own hats to prevent cheating during their midterm examinations. The university's faculty member - Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz - had given the students a task to customize their own hats using creative freedom. Reportedly, she had taken inspiration from a Thai university.

Ortiz posted photos of her students and posted them on Facebook. In the photos, some students can be seen wearing helmets, some can be seen wearing big hats, and cartoon figures made out of cardboard. One of the students was wearing a cardboard minion, others were wearing egg crates. Another wore underwear on his head apparently.

In one of her posts, Ortiz wrote: “I really love and [I’m] proud of my students because their engineering midterm exams can be pressuring and stressful, yet they managed to add some color and fun. Thank you very much, students. You make me proud.”

The photos have been gaining wide attention. While it's amusing, it's yet to be seen if inspiration would spread.

