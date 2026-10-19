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Philippines summons China's envoy to ‘strongly object’ to remarks conveying 'threat'

Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro told Jing Quan that his comments were provocative and could further strain an already sensitive relationship.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026, 13:35:53 IST
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The Philippine foreign ministry on Monday summoned China's ambassador to express its "serious concern and strong objection" about remarks by the envoy that it said conveyed a threat of the use of force.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and China's ambassador to Philippines Jing Quan. (AFP)
Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and China's ambassador to Philippines Jing Quan. (AFP)

Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro summoned Ambassador Jing Quan and told him comments he made to media last week were "provocative and unacceptable", the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Jing had told reporters that China "may easily win" in a confrontation with the Philippines, but Beijing would not use force because "we love peace".

He was responding to a question about the Philippine defence secretary describing China as a regional troublemaker.

Also read: China's 'wolf diplomacy' vs Philippine resistance: Drama unfolds in Seoul event

Diplomatic squabbles between China and US ally the Philippines have become more frequent in recent years, typically over standoffs and altercations between rival vessels in the South China Sea, much of which Beijing claims sovereignty over.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ambassador being summoned. It last week said Jing had been selectively quoted and his remarks over-interpreted.

Lazaro told Jing the comments aggravated an already sensitive atmosphere between the two countries and undermined mutual efforts to build understanding and cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

Sensitive issues should be addressed through established diplomatic channels and bilateral mechanisms that reserve space for dialogue and engagement, she said.

 
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