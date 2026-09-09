China's 'wolf diplomacy' vs Philippine resistance: Drama unfolds in Seoul event

Dramatic scenes unfolded at Seoul Defence Dialogue on Tuesday when what is widely known as Chinese "wolf warrior diplomacy"—a confrontational and aggressive posture adopted by Beijing's officials and state-run media—ran into stiff Philippine resistance. Philippines Defence Secretary Gilberto C Teodoro reads out a note handed to him in the middle of the Seoul Defence Dialogue. It all began when Philippine defence secretary Gilberto Teodoro was speaking on stage at South Korea's flagship multilateral security forum hosted by its defence ministry. When Teodoro was mid-speech discussing the Philippines' maritime challenges, an event staffer passed him a note from the audience, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency. The note reportedly came from a military attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul who reiterated Beijing's position on the South China Sea, especially regarding an arbitration court's 2016 verdict that ruled in favour of the Philippines in a dispute involving China. Such interventions by Chinese officials are not new, though. It is this aggressive brand of diplomacy and public posturing that is now known as "wolf warrior diplomacy" or "wolf diplomacy". It could entail combative countering of criticism against China and even sharp rebukes directed at foreign officials and journalists questioning Beijing's stance on several controversial issues such as human rights violations and sea and land border disputes that the Chinese side finds itself embroiled in.

In 2005, Pranab Mukherjee, then defence minister who would go on to become the Indian president, cited the differences between India and China on the border front at a Mumbai event. Chinese consul general Song De Heng, who was present there, objected to being called an "invader," sparking a spat. In his sharp, on-the-spot rebuttal, the Chinese official questioned Mukherjee's remarks that China had settled its border disputes with every neighbour except India and Bhutan, and asked whether the sticking point was China's inflexibility or India's. Since then, Chinese officials have time and again taken an aggressive stance in issuing verbal ripostes to India's legitimate concerns in disputed matters, including the border. Events on-stage in Seoul on Tuesday escalated quickly.