Phoenix man's skin peeling, brain 'fried' amid heatwave crisis in United States

A Phoenix man was discovered near death in the blistering sun of Arizona, prompting authorities to describe his brain as "fried." Emergency responders found the unidentified individual sprawled on the street, surrounded by drug paraphernalia, as reported by The Washington Post.

People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. Phoenix marked the city’s 15th consecutive day of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) or higher temperatures on Friday. (AP Photo/Matt York)(AP)

Witnesses shared accounts of the man's peculiar behavior, including repeatedly slamming his head into the side of a truck before losing consciousness. The severity of his burns was so extreme that his skin was peeling away from his body. Rushed to the emergency room, the man's internal temperature was 107 degrees.

This distressing incident comes amidst a growing concern as heat-related alerts grip the nation, affecting 113 million Americans, as declared by the National Weather Service (NWS). Heat waves, defined as prolonged periods of scorching weather, are posing a threat to numerous states.

The NWS also issued warnings for Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, parts of New Mexico, and Arizona. The situation remains most dire in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas, with a looming "oppressive" hot front predicted to engulf California and the Pacific Northwest this Friday.

The toll of these relentless heat waves has already claimed lives and caused significant economic impacts. Besides that till July 11, a total of 12 weather and climate disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion each have been confirmed, according to official reports. These events include floods, storms, and a harrowing winter storm. These numbers are alarmingly higher compared to historical averages, with an average of 8.1 such events occurring annually between 1980 and 2022. In the past five years alone, the average has spiked to a staggering 18 events per year.

How to spot and treat heat stroke and heat exhaustion - CDS guidelines

To spot and treat heat stroke and heat exhaustion, it's crucial to be aware of the signs and symptoms.

Heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is identified with heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, upset stomach or vomiting, and fainting.

In the case of heat exhaustion, if symptoms worsen or persist for more than an hour, seek medical attention. Help the individual cooldown by providing cool, non-alcoholic beverages, encouraging rest, offering a cool bath, shower, or sponge bath (not cold), relocating to an air-conditioned room, and wearing lightweight clothing. If symptoms are severe or if the person has pre-existing heat-related issues or high blood pressure, it's crucial to seek immediate medical assistance.

Heat stroke

Heat stroke is characterized by a very high body temperature (above 103°F), red and dry skin without sweating, a rapid pulse, headache, dizziness, upset stomach, confusion, and even loss of consciousness.

If any of these signs are observed, immediate medical help should be sought. While waiting for professional assistance, there are steps you can take to aid someone experiencing heat stroke or heat exhaustion. For heat stroke, move the person to a shady area or indoors, and refrain from giving them fluids. Instead, focus on cooling their body through methods like placing them in a cool bath or shower (not cold), spraying them with a garden hose, sponging with cool water, and using fans. Continue these cooling efforts until help arrives or their body temperature drops below 102°F and remains stable.

