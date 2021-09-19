Photos of Taliban fighters pedalling boats go viral. This is the reason

Some photos of Taliban riders pedalling boats in the idyllic background of a Hindu Kush mountains lake has gone viral on social media after journalist Jake Hanrahan shared the photos on Twitter. "There photos are real," he posted as Taliban fighters can be seen enjoying some serene moments in the lake with RPGs and assault rifles slinging from their shoulders.

A Daily Mail report said the photos have been taken at Band-e Amir National Park, which used to be a hotspot for international travellers and domestic tourists as well. Around 45 miles from Bamiyan, the park contains a series of six deep blue lakes situated in the Hindu Kush mountains.

Some social media users also compared the photo with the iconic painting of Washington crossing the Delaware, which depicted the historic event of George Washington's crossing of the Delaware River during the American Revolutionary War.

Gun-toting Taliban fighters have become a commonplace sight in Afghanistan after the country was captured by the group on August 15. And it is not the first time that these photos of the changing face of Afghanistan have caught the attention of the world . Soon after the Taliban took over Kabul, Taliban fighters were seen enjoying rides in an amusement park in Kabul.

A Taliban fighter along with children look at aquariums at the Kabul Zoo. (AFP)

This week only, heavily armed Taliban fighters were seen roaming inside Kabul zoo with AK-47s and M16 assault rifles, mingling with children and families that came to visit the zoo. When asked about the armed presence, which is not a common sight in any zoo in the world, one Taliban fighter told news agency AFP that the Taliban may bar guns from the zoo as they were in favour of it to make children and women comfortable.

