11 killed, 36 wounded after massive fire engulfs shophouse in Thailand’s Phuket

At least 11 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a commercial shophouse housing a vehicle rental business and sales offices in Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket on Monday, according to multiple reports. Firefighters took two hours to get the fire under control, and found 11 people dead. (AFP)

At least 36 people have been taken to the hospital for treatment after the fire swept through the building at Phang Muang Sai Kor Road in Patong at around 3:17 am (local time), according to local reports. The flames spread rapidly through the building before reaching neighbouring properties on both sides.

Police told Reuters that the blaze started in a building housing a vehicle rental business and later spread to several nearby buildings. Firefighters took about two hours to bring the fire under control, according to Thai authorities.

How did the fire spread? Sanakorn Keesin, deputy mayor of Patong Municipality, told the Nation Thailand that at least 100 motorcycles were parked on the ground floor of the building, and fuel, rubber tyres and plastic components in the vehicles contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Several occupants of the building tried to flee upstairs to escape the blaze, but dense smoke made evacuation difficult. Firefighters struggled to contain the fire because of combustible materials and a large volume of smoke. However, emergency personnel managed to enter the building and move survivors to safety.