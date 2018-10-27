Pittsburgh police report active shooter near synagogue, multiple casualties feared

A police official says there are “multiple casualties” in a shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Commander Jason Lando told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

He said the public should “shelter in place” and report any unusual activity.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Pittsburgh tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues, and the synagogue is at that intersection.

The congregation’s president declined to comment..

