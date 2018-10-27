Today in New Delhi, India
Pittsburgh police report active shooter near synagogue, multiple casualties feared

world Updated: Oct 27, 2018 21:05 IST
(Photo: Twitter/@Finessebryan)

A police official says there are “multiple casualties” in a shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Commander Jason Lando told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

He said the public should “shelter in place” and report any unusual activity.

Pittsburgh tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues, and the synagogue is at that intersection.

The congregation’s president declined to comment..

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 20:47 IST

