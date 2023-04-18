‘Please stay at home’: Indian embassy on looting incidents in Sudan

As the clashes between the military and paramilitary forces in Sudan entered the fourth day, the Indian Embassy in Sudan issued a statement saying that the situation might continue for a few more days and Indian nationals should try to stay inside and remain safe.

The two army forces have been fighting in Sudan since Saturday after weeks-long tensions that had been boiling between the generals of the military and paramilitary. (AP)

In its advisory on Twitter, the Indian Embassy said, “We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe.”

The two army forces have been fighting in Sudan since Saturday after weeks-long tensions that had been boiling between the generals of the military, Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the country’s powerful government paramilitary force, Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

An Indian citizen, Albert Augestine, had lost his life on Saturday amid the RSF-SAF clashes, the Indian Embassy had said. Working for the Dal Group Company in Sudan, Augestine was hit by a stray bullet.

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday had urged the External Affairs Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure safe return of the Kannadigas stuck in Sudan. Siddaramaiah said that 31 people of the Hakki Pikki tribe were stuck in Sudan.

The United Nations reported on Monday that over 200 people had lost their lives and around 1800 had been wounded in the clashes.

As reported by Reuters, the two army forces have agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire after continuous pressure from the United States.

The European Union Ambassador to Sudan was also attacked in his home in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Monday.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with other countries including the United States, United Kingdom as well as G7 foreign ministers have urged the two forces to call a ceasefire and immediately bring a halt to the figthing.

Guterres said, “Fighting in Sudan has already led to horrendous loss of life. Any further escalation could be devastating for the country & the region. Those with influence over the situation must use it to support efforts to end the violence, restore order & return to the path of transition.”

