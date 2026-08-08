PM Modi agrees to everything Trump says: Kejriwal as US senate passes Russia sanctions bill

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to protect India's interests amid the US Senate's move to pass a bill seeking tougher sanctions on countries buying Russian oil and gas.

Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Modi of compromising India's interests by accepting Trump's decisions. (File Photo/ANI)

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He also accused Prime Minister Modi of compromising India's interests by accepting Trump's decisions and alleged that Trump was increasingly interfering in the country's affairs.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "After pawning the country off to America, after submitting to Trump's slavery, and after causing India to be insulted, Modi ji has brought this for the country. Today, Trump's interference is there in every small and big decision of the country. Modi ji agrees to everything Trump says--whether right or wrong. And Trump takes decisions against India in every field."

Also Read | US Senate passes Russia sanctions bill; India risks tariffs over Russian oil

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{{^usCountry}} His remark comes after the US Senate has passed the Russia Sanctions Bill that carries the name of late Senator Lindsey Graham and could impose upto a 100 per cent tariff on the top five countries, including China and India, that purchase Russian crude oil and natural gas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remark comes after the US Senate has passed the Russia Sanctions Bill that carries the name of late Senator Lindsey Graham and could impose upto a 100 per cent tariff on the top five countries, including China and India, that purchase Russian crude oil and natural gas. {{/usCountry}}

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The bill was passed through the Senate on a bipartisan vote, 86 to 11. It would next need a vote in the US House of Representatives before it can become law.

CNN reported that the bill could place mandatory sanctions on top figures in the Russian government, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and foreign companies supporting Russia's defence industrial base.

The bill allows an exemption for countries that import less than 15 per cent of Russia's total natural gas exports.

Also Read | ‘America shooting itself in the foot’: US Senators Wyden, Paul oppose 100% tariffs on India, China

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Meanwhile, a day earlier, Kejriwal appealed to people to stop buying petrol and diesel vehicles until the government makes its stand clear on E20 fuel.

Kejriwal alleged that the government had not conducted proper testing for E20 fuel and claimed that its implementation had led to a significant drop in the mileage of vehicles.

Also Read | 100% tariffs on India soon? US Senate clears bill for sanctions over Russian oil

He said the mileage of two-wheelers, motorcycles, scooters, cars, SUVs and other four-wheelers had dropped by around 25-30 per cent. (ANI)