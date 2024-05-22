PM Narendra Modi deeply concerned over Saudi King Salman's health, wishes speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his deep concern regarding the health of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, following reports that the 88-year-old monarch is receiving treatment for lung inflammation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with H.M. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(PTI)

“Deeply concerned about the reports of the health of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Modi posted on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I join the people of India in wishing him a speedy and full recovery.”

According to the Saudi state news agency, King Salman is undergoing treatment at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah after medical tests revealed lung inflammation. He will be treated with antibiotics until the inflammation subsides.

The Saudi king underwent medical tests earlier on Sunday at the royal clinics at Al Salam Palace due to a high temperature and joint pain. This follows a previous hospital visit in April for a routine checkup.

Read: Saudi Arabia set on securing lithium for EV ambitions

King Salman has been the reigning monarch of Saudi Arabia since January 2015, following the death of his half-brother King Abdullah. Under his rule, Saudi Arabia has seen significant reforms, particularly under the Vision 2030 initiative aimed at diversifying the kingdom’s economy and reducing its dependence on oil.

King Salman's health condition prompted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, to postpone his scheduled four-day trip to Japan.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed the postponement during a news conference in Tokyo, saying, "Saudi Arabia informed the Japanese government that due to the health condition of King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed's visit, which had been scheduled to begin on the 20th, had to be postponed."

Read: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show in groundbreaking move at Red Sea Fashion Week

Prior to news of the king’s deteriorating health condition, MBS met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday to discuss the war in Gaza and the “nearly final version” of draft strategic agreements between Saudi Arabia and the US, SPA said.

The two countries are nearing a historic pact that would offer the kingdom security guarantees and lay out a possible pathway to diplomatic ties with Israel, Bloomberg has reported.

with inputs from agencies