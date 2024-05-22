 Saudi Arabia's King Salman diagnosed with lung inflammation, being treated in Jeddah: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Saudi Arabia's King Salman diagnosed with lung inflammation, being treated in Jeddah: Report

ANI |
May 22, 2024 11:36 AM IST

Following tests, King Salman, 88, was found to have inflammation for which he is currently receiving antibiotic treatment in Jeddah.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia is undergoing treatment for inflammation, which has caused the Crown Prince of the nation to reschedule a planned trip to Japan, CNN reported citing the Saudi news agency SPA.

Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, cancelled plans to visit Tokyo amid his father's illness as of now.

Earlier on Sunday, bin Salman, the Crown Prince, met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in the eastern city of Dhahran, SPA reported.

Various regional developments, including the conflict in Gaza, "the need to stop the war," and how to find a "credible track towards a two-state solution," were discussed during the meeting between the two leaders, CNN reported citing the news agency reported.

Notably, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has been the King of Saudi Arabia since the death of King Abdullah in 2015.

King Salman underwent surgery in 2020 to remove his gallbladder.

It was in 2017 when Mohammed bin Nayef was removed as crown prince and bin Salman was appointed to take up the role.

News / World News / Saudi Arabia's King Salman diagnosed with lung inflammation, being treated in Jeddah: Report

