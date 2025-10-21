PM Modi thanks Netanyahu for Diwali greetings, wishes him on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for his warm greetings on the occasion of Diwali and extended his heartiest wishes on the birthday of his Israeli counterpart. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT_PRINT)

In a post on X, he expressed optimism in the India-Israel ties.

"Thank you, my dear friend, for your warm Diwali greetings. I also extend my heartiest wishes on your birthday. Wishing you good health and success. May India-Israel Strategic Partnership continue to flourish in the years to come", he said.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli PM Netanyahu had wished people on the occasion of Diwali. He said on X, "PM Netanyahu: "Wishing my friend @narendramodi & the people of India a very Happy #Diwali! May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace & prosperity to your great nation. Israel & India stand together. Partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future".

Greetings poured in from leaders across the world on the occasion of Diwali.

US President Donald Trump also extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali."Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali--the "Festival of Lights," Trump said in a statement. "For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal. As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace," he said.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations.

People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.