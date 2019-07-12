PM Modi to attend UNGA in September, address Indian diaspora in Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States in September for the upcoming UN general assembly meetings and along with his usual interactions at the world body and other leaders on the sidelines, he is likely to address Indian Americans at an event in Houston, Houston.

This will be PM Modi’s third UNGA as Prime Minister, and his first since President Donald Trump took office in 2017. The date of their meeting, if they meet, will be known later when the visit is announced formally.

What is known so far is that the Prime Minister will meet and address Indian Americans Houston this time, on September 22, after New York and San Jose on previous visits, according to people involved in the planning of the event.

They added that it was a toss between Chicago and Houston. PM Modi has been to either as Prime Minister and Houston beat Chicago because, it was argued, Chicago got the chance to host Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu in 2018, for the World Hindu Congress.

It’s Houston this time.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 23:39 IST